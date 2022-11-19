MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.79

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and traded as high as $32.46. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.