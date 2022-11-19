Mixin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,556.26 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $152.37 or 0.00915995 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $91.28 million and $20,556.26 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570320 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.63 or 0.29707044 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Buying and Selling Mixin
