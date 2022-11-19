Mizuho Increases New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $46.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.