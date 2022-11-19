Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,711.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

