Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 2,000 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,711.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

About Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

