Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $78,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mondelez International

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.