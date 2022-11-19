Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Emelie Tirre Sells 74,998 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MNST opened at $99.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

