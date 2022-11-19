Moonbeam Market Cap Achieves $162.76 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $162.76 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,754,187 coins and its circulating supply is 453,250,484 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

