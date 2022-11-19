Moonbeam Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $160.91 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,684,760 coins and its circulating supply is 453,067,328 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

