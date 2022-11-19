Moreno Evelyn V Has $5.51 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.61. 626,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $939.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

