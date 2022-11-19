Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.36 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.46. 2,460,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

