Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NVO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 1,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
