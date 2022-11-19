Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 1,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

