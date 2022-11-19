Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 3,530 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Celanese were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Celanese by 171.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 184,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 116,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 77.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. 928,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,311. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.



