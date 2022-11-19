Moreno Evelyn V Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,451,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 987,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.20. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

