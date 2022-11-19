Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,126 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.74.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.