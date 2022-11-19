Moreno Evelyn V Sells 454 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.93. 2,912,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

