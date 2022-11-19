Moreno Evelyn V Takes $596,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.36. 3,370,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,356. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

