Morgan Stanley Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

