Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zscaler by 142.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

