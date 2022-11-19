Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

