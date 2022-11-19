Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

