Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,202 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.19 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $586.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

