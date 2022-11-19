Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average of $360.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

