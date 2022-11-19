Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

