MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $24,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

