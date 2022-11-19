MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €232.00 ($239.18) to €240.00 ($247.42) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €250.00 ($257.73) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($247.42) to €275.00 ($283.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.75.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

