Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $775.14

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.14 ($9.11) and traded as high as GBX 834.25 ($9.80). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 817 ($9.60), with a volume of 123,039 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 820.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,994.02 ($18,794.38).

(Get Rating)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.