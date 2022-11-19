My DeFi Pet Hits One Day Volume of $711,265.48 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $976,079.56 and approximately $711,265.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.01646165 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013154 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00045617 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.71 or 0.01730166 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

