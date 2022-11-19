Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,673.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 840,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

UPS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.97. 3,002,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.76. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

