Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,922 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 198,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,349. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

