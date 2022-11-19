Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 6,118,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,465. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

