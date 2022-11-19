Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Watsco Announces Dividend

NYSE WSO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.30. 355,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

