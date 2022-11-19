Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the quarter. First Foundation makes up about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of First Foundation worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 281,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,392. The company has a market cap of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

