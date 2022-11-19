Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,158,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 173,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,693.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

