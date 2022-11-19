Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

