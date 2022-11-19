National Bankshares Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.22 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.