National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
NHC opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.29.
National HealthCare Company Profile
