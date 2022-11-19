National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

