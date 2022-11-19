NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.72 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00010359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $116.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00076448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,224,799 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,841,138 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84374106 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $98,294,527.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.