Neblio Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00008130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.59 million and $3.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,664,921 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

