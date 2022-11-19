Needham & Company LLC Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $100.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Endava by 497.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

