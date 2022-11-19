Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NBLY)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$19.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Further Reading

