NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 50,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,502,158 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $71.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NetEase Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

