Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 268,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $694.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

