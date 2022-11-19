New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,036. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

