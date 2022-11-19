New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.