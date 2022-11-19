New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

NJR traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

