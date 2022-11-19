Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on December 30th

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.
Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
