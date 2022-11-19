NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 104,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 104,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,887.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 76,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $373,622.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,697 shares in the company, valued at $975,387.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 282,013 shares of company stock worth $1,294,500. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Column Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,918 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,118,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,183,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

