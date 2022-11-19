Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Northrop Grumman worth $147,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $520.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

