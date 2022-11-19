NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.34.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

