NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 33,018 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,656,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %
NRXP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
