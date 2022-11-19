NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Daniel C. Javitt Sells 33,018 Shares

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,656,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

NRXP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

